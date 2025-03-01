Midtown Farmers Market Expands to Six City Blocks! It's been voted the number one farmer's market in California and it's now expanding! The new block expansion extends north on 20th between J and I Streets and is called the “Culinary Corridor” offering prepackaged and prepared foods on-site. To kick off the first day of the expansion, there will be a ceremonial bread breaking with a 2’ baguette by long-time market vendor, Camina, and a ribbon cutting celebration at 8 a.m. on March 1 at 20th and J Streets. Special guests in attendance for the kick-off include Councilmember Phil Pluckebaum (District 4) and Steve Johns, Sutter Health Valley Area. Festivities and vendor expansion starts March 1st.