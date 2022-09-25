Watch CBS News

"Mickey's Tree" Short Film

Mickey’s Tree, a contemporary family film that highlights various pathways to recovery and healing through humor, friendship, adventure, therapy, and pet companionship, will make its Sacramento debut on Sunday, October 2 at the Esquire Imax Theater.
