"Mickey's Garage Club" - Halloween fun in Rescue! This Halloween entertainment is all treat! Michelle Wilson and her family moved from the Bay Area to El Dorado Hills last year and brought their Halloween tradition with them. Every year for 25 years, they'd perform a skit for kids and parents in the neighborhood, attracting hundreds of people each year. Now, they're bringing their trick-or-treat skits back for the second year in Rescue! Molly Riehl is getting a preview of "Mickey's Garage Club!"