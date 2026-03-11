Watch CBS News

Merlin the Pig holds the Guinness World Record for the most followers!

Merlin is a Mini Vietnamese Pot-bellied pig. He was adopted by his owner, Mina Alali, in March 2022, a dream come true for a long-time animal lover. Mina began training with Merlin when he was just 3 months old, using customizable voice-recorded buttons which enabled him to communicate his wants and needs. Mina has documented her life with Merlin, her training techniques, and Merlin’s lovable, sassy personality with their followers online.
