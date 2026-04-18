Meet your favorite authors and writers at the 2026 Sacramento Book Festival! Don’t miss the 2026 Sacramento Book Festival, Sunday, April 19, from 10 am to 5 pm at the Scottish Rite Masonic Center, 6151 H Street, in East Sacramento. With more than 250 authors and eight local bookstores, this year’s book festival will be bigger and better than ever. We’ll have writers in all genres, giving the public a chance to meet authors, get books signed, and hear presentations from many well-known writers. And admission is free!