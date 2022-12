"Me and Mr. Monks" author Dawn Blair joins us! “Me And Mr. Monks,” tells the heartwarming story of a tiny 7 lb. rescue dog who saved his owner's life. For almost 4 years, Dawn Blair was dealing with myriad debilitating symptoms. Physically beaten down to the point where she was contemplating suicide, Dawn turned to her rescue dog, Mr. Monks for comfort. Dawn joins Cody to tell their story.