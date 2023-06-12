TV Schedule
CBS News Sacramento: Free 24/7 News
First Alert Weather
CBS Sacramento App
CBSNews.com
CBS+
Paramount+
Pluto TV
Video
Info
Segments
Bios
More
News
Contests
Station Info
Contact Us
Daily Photos
Editor's Picks
5AM Club
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
McBean Pool in Lincoln is open for the summer!
McBean Pool in Lincoln starts offering Rec Swim for the public today at 2PM and Family Swim Night at 5:30PM! Dina Kupfer is there getting a preview of all of the fun summer activities they will be offering!
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On