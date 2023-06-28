Watch CBS News

Martial Arts & Ninja Obstacle Course Summer Camp

Are you looking for your kids to be more active this summer? Jordan Segundo is in Roseville at The Studio Martial Arts & Fitness and they have a summer camp for your kiddos. See how this obstacle course will keep you kids busy while having fun!
