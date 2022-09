Making an Italian beef sandwich with Buona! According to Google Trends, search curiosity for the Chicago Italian Beef sandwiches have nearly doubled since HULU’S series “The Bear” released. How has this impacted local Chicago Italian Beef restaurants and where can people who live outside of Illinois find Italian beef? Joe Buonavolanto III, third generation family member at Buona, a family-owned Chicago Italian beef chain, joins Cody to show us how to make an Original Italian Beef!