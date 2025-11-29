Watch CBS News

Lucid Winery is hosting the Buy Nothing Community Swap event!

On Small Business Saturday, Lucid Winery & Tasting Room invites shoppers to stop by for a “Buy Nothing Holiday Swap & Sip” from 12 to 3 p.m. for a cozy, community-centered event that is all about giving, trading, and celebrating sustainably this holiday season. Simply bring new or gently loved holiday "gifts,” decor, or treasures that could find a new home and swap them for something new-to-you. Plus, be sure to try Lucid’s delicious local wines and seasonal drink specials amid a warm and festive atmosphere while browsing and bartering. Alongside the Swap & Sip, Lucid will be running specials on all locally made wines by the bottle, glass and more. In short, shoppers will experience a fun, festive and chill environment, save money, reduce waste, and discover creative ways to upcycle and reimagine gifts into something personal and meaningful.
