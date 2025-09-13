Lori is Still Shopping for Deals! Shop Heroic began as an online store in a small apartment in Elk Grove. After outgrowing the apartment, the business moved to a 3 car garage, then to a small warehouse before its current location in a large facility. Although started as an online only store, the goal for the two guys that started Shop Heroic was to have a brick and mortar retail store in the community they lived in. After two years of planning, hard work and one more business partner, in January of 2012, Shop Heroic Wholesale Outlet opened giving Elk Grove access to brand name products at heroic prices!