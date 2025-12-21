Loot and Legends It’s a brand-new toy store that’s sure to take you down memory lane! Loot and Legends is a high-end thrift and consignment shop featuring rare antiques, collectibles, fashion, and one-of-a-kind treasures. Every find has a story and deserves a second legend. Owned by husband-and-wife team Matthew and Shannon, the business has been part of the community for 10 years, and this marks their very first storefront. This morning, Kevin is at Loot and Legends checking out the shop for himself!