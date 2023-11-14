Watch CBS News

Lodi Wine Trolley

Ride in style amongst the 100,000 acres of scenic vineyards in Lodi Wine Country on the iconic Lodi Wine Trolley! Molly's on the trolley this morning, and she's also checking out Scotto's Wine and Cider, one of the participating wineries!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.