Lodi Wine Trolley
Ride in style amongst the 100,000 acres of scenic vineyards in Lodi Wine Country on the iconic Lodi Wine Trolley! Molly's on the trolley this morning, and she's also checking out Scotto's Wine and Cider, one of the participating wineries!
