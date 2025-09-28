Local restaurants and breweries and are showing off their cocktail menus during Cocktail Week! For an entire week, industry professionals are coming together for an exciting week bringing local bars, restaurants, and cocktail enthusiasts together for a fun, creative & intensive week, full of education, tastings, competitions, events, and community involvement! Starting today through October 1st, experience the diversity of what Roseville & Placer County has to offer by exploring bars, restaurants, breweries, and wine tasting rooms while networking, making new friends, and watching creative cocktail competitions.