Local principal's road to recovery - Westley The 2022 school year is looking very different for Sandra Villasenor, 53, a wife, mother, and school principal from Patterson, CA. She returns to her students this year with an overwhelming sense of gratitude for her life and the good samaritans that saved it. One year ago, Sandra could have lost it all. While waiting in the drive-through at her local Starbucks, she suffered a massive heart attack. She's back at work, and she's talking with Cody about her road to recovery!