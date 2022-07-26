Watch CBS News

Local Judo Athlete Headed To World Championships

17 year-old Pleasant Grove High senior Elias Sabin has made the US National Judo Team and will be competing in the World Championships in Ecuador next month! Julissa is at his home gym in Rocklin as he gets ready for the tournament!
