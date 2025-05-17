Live Your Dreams of Being a Merperson at the California Mermaid Convention! The deep sea celebration continues this weekend at an exciting mermaid extravaganza! A Shellebration is happening this weekend in Sacramento. Join the California Mermaid Convention community during a three-day mermaid extravaganza! The California Mermaid Convention is the longest running mermaid themed event on the West Coast. From swim play, to costuming, shopping and entertainment, the convention has something for everyone.