Watch CBS News

Little Society - Folsom

There's a new spot in historic Folsom to shops for your little ones! Little Society's focus is to offer breathable bamboo and other cotton clothing brands to other families who seek the same. Molly Riehl is stopping by to do a "little" shopping!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.