"Light The Beam" - Young Zel in studio!

As the Sacramento Kings continue to take the NBA by storm this season, Sacramento rapper Young Zel's single "Light the Beam" is quickly becoming the anthem for this year's team! Young Zel joins us in the Good Day studio!
