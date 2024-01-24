Watch CBS News

Light the Beam library cards

Sacramento Public Library is showing its love for the Kings with special-edition Light the Beam library cards. Molly Riehl is stopping by the Carmichael Library to get a look, and hear about cool things you can do with your library card!
