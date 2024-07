KinderCamp Graduation, 9am KinderCamp is a program that's been going on for years in Woodland, CA where United Way provides a kindergarten readiness class for kids who have never been to preschool. There will be a graduation recognizing their achievement of completing the course by awarding them a diploma as well as a stuffed United Way backpack thanks in part to viewers of Good Day Sacramento participating in the Backpack Giveback Drive!