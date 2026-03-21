Kids at Kaiser Permanente get a magical prom night thanks to volunteers! Today, dozens of volunteers are coming together to create a truly unforgettable night for some incredibly deserving teens. The Kaiser Permanente Pediatric Prom is designed for teens and young adults who may have missed out on milestone moments like prom or other social events due to health challenges. Thanks to the dedication of Kaiser Permanente physicians, staff, and an outpouring of community support and donations, this special evening is made possible. This year’s theme is “Under the Sea,” featuring formal attire, delicious food, mocktails, fun activities, and exciting raffle prizes.