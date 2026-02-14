Kids are showing their flag football skills at this tournament in Roseville! Some of the best 8- to 17-year-old flag football players will compete in the first-ever Red Zone Elite NorCal ’26 Flag Football tournament this weekend at the Placer Valley Sports Complex in west Roseville. (The tournament had been held in the Bay Area before moving to Roseville this year). These are club teams, but many of the players play football and/or flag football at their high or middle schools. Some of the best girls’ flag football players in the region will be on hand.