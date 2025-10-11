Kevin is Walking the Dog! Get your leash, rally your pack, and join Placer SPCA for their first-ever community fun run for animal lovers and their canine companions! Wag & Walk is a brand-new event that features a 2.5k walk and a 5k walk where you can walk side by side with a community of animal advocates, raising funds to provide shelter, care, and second chances for pets in need. Following the walk is a festival that all are invited too! This morning Kevin is at Johnson-Springview Park getting a preview of Wag & Walk before it kicks off at 8am!