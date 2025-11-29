Kevin is on the Coffee Run this Morning! Balance Coffee Shop is teaming up with the Made in Midtown Shopping Trail to launch a fun and festive holiday adventure. Starting today (November 29) through December 24, visitors can explore more than 30 Midtown small businesses, restaurants, and local makers. For every purchase of $10 or more at participating shops, you’ll earn a digital stamp in your digital passport. Collect six stamps and you’ll score a raffle entry for a chance to win a Midtown gift card bundle worth over $1,000! It’s the perfect way to sip, shop, and support local this holiday season.