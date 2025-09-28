Kevin is at the Hot Pink Fun Run Today, the Placer Breast Cancer Foundation is hosting the 17th Annual Hot Pink Fun Run (The Bubbles & Brews edition!) Runners and supporters are gathering to enjoy a fun race, followed by pancakes and bubbles and brews! This annual race kicks off the month of October as it is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Placer Breast Cancer Foundation has raised more than $2 million for breast cancer research! This morning Kevin is thinking pink as he is with excited participants before the race officially kicks off!