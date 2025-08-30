Kevin is at the Dry Cleaner! Family owned and operated since 1957; Bud’s Dry Cleaning provides you with the highest quality, most friendly and reliable dry cleaning and laundry service in the Roseville! From quality dry cleaning to the boxing of wedding dresses and christening gowns that will last you a lifetime; Bud’s Dry Cleaning knows how important your clothes are. They don’t just remove stains, they mend seams, darn holes, sew buttons back on, all without you ever knowing. It’s not magic; it’s people. This morning Kevin is with 2nd generation owner Cindy Nichols-Kitchell learning more!