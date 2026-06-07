Kaiser Permanente Women's Fitness Festival 8am Grab your gal pals and head to the Kaiser Permanente Women's Fitness Festival in Sacramento! This is a one-of-a-kind all women’s event that includes medals and a race tee for 5K/10K finishers. Participants of the Princess ½-Mile Fun Run receive a medal. After the event there will be a breakfast. Celebrate with your friends in the mimosa garden. Enjoy complimentary health screenings at the Kaiser Permanente Health Pavilion. The race beneficiary is WEAVE.