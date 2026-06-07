Watch CBS News

Kaiser Permanente Women's Fitness Festival 8am

Grab your gal pals and head to the Kaiser Permanente Women's Fitness Festival in Sacramento! This is a one-of-a-kind all women’s event that includes medals and a race tee for 5K/10K finishers. Participants of the Princess ½-Mile Fun Run receive a medal. After the event there will be a breakfast. Celebrate with your friends in the mimosa garden. Enjoy complimentary health screenings at the Kaiser Permanente Health Pavilion. The race beneficiary is WEAVE.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue