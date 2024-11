Join the Haggin Museum Bookstore for a Fun Swedish Tradition! Come celebrate Jolabokaflod at the Haggin Museum Store! Jolabokaflod is a cherished Swedish tradition of gifting books on Christmas Eve to spread the love of reading and storytelling. The Museum Store offers a curated selection of award-winning books, captivating stories, and a few delightful reads about our lovable dogs! New titles are added weekly, so be sure to check back for the perfect book.