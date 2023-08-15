Watch CBS News

Johnnie's Jams Featuring Director Jonathan Meris

In this edition of Johnnie's Jams, he celebrating National Relaxation Day as well as National Phillip Day. Naturally, he picks songs you can relax to and songs by artists name Phil or Phillip. Do you know these JAMS??
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.