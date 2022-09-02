Watch CBS News

"Jimmy G a Day" artist gives us an update!

She's been drawing 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo every day for MONTHS now in anticipation of him being traded away, but (for now) JIMMY IS STAYING! So, Rita Oak rejoins Cody to talk about her art, and if she's going to keep doing the drawings!
