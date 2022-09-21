Watch CBS News

Jim Brickman Joins Us!

Jim Brickman has been a friend of Good Day for a LONG time, and he joins Cody to talk about "Peace, Joy, Love," a brand new song with an inspiring message of hope through the continuing war-torn events in Ukraine.
