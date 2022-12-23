Watch CBS News

IYA Taekwondo

IYA Taekwondo in Sacramento is looking to teach their community "The Way of the Hand and Foot." Jordan Segundo is meeting the kids in the program, and how you can give the gift of perseverance, self-esteem and focus this holiday season!
