Isleton Crawdad Festival Preview, 9am

We previewed the Isleton Crawdad Festival which has been taking place since 1986 - 38 years! Louisiana Sue is back to tell us about the festival and Chef Toby from Sharky's Chicken & Fish Vallejo will be cooking Crawfish & Shrimp Garlic noodles!
