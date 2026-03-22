"In A Nutshell" Storytelling - Storyteller Steph Rodriguez In a Nutshell is all about storytelling. Every month, four handpicked storytellers bring one theme to life with curated tales that range from hilarious to heartbreaking to “I can’t believe that actually happened.” If you love The Moth, solo theater, stand-up, or just great storytelling, this is your new favorite night out. For the next show (March 27), the theme is "All You Can Eat," meaning stories about the effect food has on our lives. For this show, Steph Rodriguez will be telling a story. This will be her first time on her stage, and the first time telling a story on a stage ever. Steph currently lives in Oakland, but she lived in Sacramento for a long time. She was a long time journalist at the News and Review. for a stretch of time, she was the editor of the food section. She's done a bunch of other things here in Sacramento's local food scene. Interviewed local celebrity chefs and been a judge on food competitions, amongst other things. She's well known and loved in Sacramento's food and art scene.