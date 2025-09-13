In A Nutshell Story Telling The Sofia hosts storytelling every month. Our next Nutshell show is on Sunday Sept 21. We have a pretty big local figure on as one of our tellers. I think he would make a great guest for Good Day Sac sometime before Sept 21. His name is Joe Hunter. He is a local firefighter who placed 3rd on last season of Survivor. He was so popular, that they are bringing him back next Spring for their season 50 All Star season. He was part of one of the most viral moments in recent Survivor history, which is here: https://www.tiktok.com/@cbssurvivor/video/7486343749727980830 What happened was, another contestant, Eva, confided in him that she was autistic and that she might get overwhelmed at some point and needs help getting grounded. Joe, who only just met her, rose to the challenge when Eva got overwhelmed. He was like her dad in that moment and calmed her down. It was super emotional. It's the only time I've ever seen Jeff Probst cry during the entire show's run (I am a big Survivor fan, if that isn't obvious). Joe is also a much loved member of Sacramento as a firefighter, a nice guy and a family man. He hosted watch parties at a downtown bar when the season aired. His story involves Survivor and very likely will tie into his sister's tragic death (As that was a factor for him applying for the show and was discussed on the show)