Hula Hoop Challenge In an effort to raise awareness and spur charitable giving coming up on #GivingTuesday (December 2), a top executive at Sacramento Region Community Foundation is extending a “Hula Hope Challenge” to Good Day Sacramento. The challenge is to see who can hula longer during a live interview while discussing the immediate, powerful, and long-reaching impacts of giving and how the Foundation serves as a resource with an extensive local “one stop shop” database for generous community members looking for a cause or nonprofit in alignment with their goals.