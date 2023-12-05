Watch CBS News

Holiday recipes for seniors

Coming up with holiday recipes for the elders in your family can be a challenge, but it doesn't have to be! Chef Anthony Vo from Sonrisa Senior Living in Roseville is in the Good Day Kitchen with Tina making stuffed beef tenderloin!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.