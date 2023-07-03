Watch CBS News

Hold 'em and Horses fundraiser

A local organization that uses horse therapy for their autistic clients is having a poker fundraiser. Courtney, John and Tina have pulled up a chair to the table, getting a poker lesson, and finding out more about "Hold 'em and Horses!"
