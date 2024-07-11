High school students are building essential trade skills! Across the nation this summer, hundreds of high school students will participate in Heavy Metal Summer Experience camps where they will gain valuable building trade skills. These specially crafted summer camps were created to help train teens for high-paying careers with job security and no student debt within industries with skills shortages, including sheet metal, piping, electrical, and plumbing. Teens work alongside professionals, tour job sites and union training facilities, and gain exposure to career apprenticeship programs.