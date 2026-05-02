Heritage Street Faire, 9am The Rocklin Heritage Street Faire is a historical and cultural event featuring live dance and music performances, along with activities and demonstrations related to Rocklin's history, such as stone cutting. Performing groups include International Dance Arts Collective (International and traditional American), Halau Hula Pono (Hawaiian), Kaladhaara (Southern Indian), Sacramento Lion Dance (Chinese), Fenix Drum and Dance (African), and more! Many of the performances include audience participation. There will also be food trucks and children's activities. The event is put on by the Rocklin Historical Society with the help of many volunteers and and generous sponsors.