Helping Handbags Fundraiser Thje Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary is putting on their 20th Anniversary Helping Handbags Fundraiser "A Walk Down Memory Lane". We’re thrilled to invite you to this uplifting event happening on Saturday, October 11 at William Jessup University. Guests will enjoy a delicious luncheon, inspiring speakers, and the chance to shop for brand name handbags—all in support of a meaningful cause. Every dollar raised will go directly toward supporting women, children, men, and families in need in our community.