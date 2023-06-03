Watch CBS News

Hello Kitty Truck!, 7am

The Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is a mobile pop-up experience celebrating all things Hello Kitty with delicious treats and Hello Kitty collectibles that are exclusively available only on the truck or at our brick & mortar shop in Irvine, California.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.