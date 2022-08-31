Watch CBS News

Hawt Headlines!

When you give John and Cody some spicy Garden Veggie Straws to dip in Mega Diablo Pepper Sauce, and THEN have them read some HOT news stories, what could possibly go wrong? Let's find out in today's Hawt Headlines!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.