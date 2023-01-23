Watch CBS News

Happy National Pie Day!

Well, it's National Pie Day, and as John likes to say, here we sit with no pie. We found a few Hostess Pies in the break room, so that'll have to do. Let's explore the strengths and weaknesses of the Hostess fruit pie, shall we?
