Hallowed Hall at Soul Garden Holistic Healing in Woodland Hallowed Hall is a kick off for spooky season at Soul Garden Holistic Healing! It goes from noon to five with a ghost tour with psychic Tina Marie to start at 5pm. They will have vendors, live music and a create your own incense bar! There will be a series of events upcoming including: the history of Halloween class: October 19, two ghost tours of downtown woodland on October 25, and a Psychic Masquerade party on Halloween, October 31!