Growing giant pumpkins in Orangevale!

Sankalp Immadisetty has been mastering the art of growing giant pumpkins for four years now, and we've followed him every year! Ashley Williams is in Orangevale, checking out this year's entry in the Elk Grove pumpkin weigh-off!
