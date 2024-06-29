Watch CBS News

Grillin & Chillin

Dixon's largest event is happening NOW! A massive car & truck show, a competitive rib cook off, a huge kids zone, tons of food trucks, small business shopping, live music & more can all be found in downtown Dixon today. Sakura was there!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.