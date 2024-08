Good Day at Your Game: West Park High School Junior Panthers It’s another edition of Good Day At Your Game! This morning Kevin is at West Park High School as the West Park Junior Panthers season officially kicks off with their first home game of the season. The West Park Junior Panthers features football players and cheerleaders as young as 6 years old and goes up to 14 years old. Kevin is talking to some of the athletes and coaches and finding out just how excited they are for their home game!