Watch CBS News

Good Day at Your Game: Orangevale Pony Baseball

Today the Orangevale Pony Baseball is having their opening ceremonies! This happens after Orangevale Pony Baseball had to cancel their opening ceremonies earlier this month due to rain. Now they are BACK and ready to start their season!
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.